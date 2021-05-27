Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Defending champion Lightning, Islanders advance to 2nd round

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bbDD_0aCgS1fn00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.

The Panthers have not won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.

Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first. Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-net goal with 1:42 left.

Rookie Spencer Knight, back in net for Florida after his strong playoff debut in Game 5, finished with 20 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, PENGUINS 3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders beat Pittsburgh in Game 6 to advance to the second round.

The Islanders will face Boston in the next round, and fans chanted “We want Bos-ton! We want Bos-ton!” in the closing minutes.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

481K+
Followers
253K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Ap#The Florida Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLBirmingham Star

Lightning advance with shutout of Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another playoff series with a shutout, making 29 saves and blanking the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in Game 5 of their second-round matchup on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored for the Lightning, who won the final two games...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Islanders topple Bruins, advance to NHL playoffs third round

The Islanders advanced to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday after dispatching the Bruins, 6-2, to clinch the series in six games. Brock Nelson scored twice, and Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock added a goal apiece at Nassau Coliseum to lift the Islanders to the next round, where they’ll face off with the Lightning, for the second straight year, for the right to play for the Stanley Cup.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Islanders eliminate Bruins, will face Lightning in third round

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders eliminated the Boston Bruins last night, winning Game 6 by a score of 6-2 and securing their spot in the third round of the playoffs. The Islanders opened the scoring about halfway through the first period, when Travis Zajac put...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Lightning semi-final round schedule released

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders and Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shake hands following the Lightning's series win over the Islanders in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 17, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lightning find their offence to level NHL series

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots and Nikita Kucherov had three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning rediscovered their scoring touch to beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in game two of their NHL semi-final series. Sweden’s Victor Hedman tallied a goal and an assist, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat scored...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay Lightning Top Line Even The Series Against The Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the series with the New York Islanders after a 4-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Lightning were led by their big guns of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. Not to mention, the Lightning leaned heavily on Andrei Vasilevskiy to make the key saves at the right time to give his team a chance to win the game. Tampa Bay’s speed game was on display against the Islanders neutral zone.
NHLbettingpros.com

Top NHL Betting Pick for Lightning vs. Islanders: Game 3 (6/17)

As expected, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded triumphantly in Game 2, defeating the New York Islanders 4-2 at Amalie Arena. The series now shifts to Long Island, where the Nassau Coliseum should be rocking Thursday night. But will home-ice advantage be enough to propel the Islanders to another victory as an underdog? Here’s my top pick for Game 3.
NHLchatsports.com

Victor Hedman, Lightning Beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 to Even NHL Playoff Series

The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their Stanley Cup Semifinal series with the visiting New York Islanders at one game apiece after winning 4-2 on Tuesday in Amalie Arena. Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman posted a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, which scored three unanswered goals after the two semifinalists finished the first period tied at one.
NHLLucknow Sentinel

Lightning's focus is clear as it takes a 2-1 series lead against Islanders

Every player in the National Hockey League steps on to the ice for his first shift in the regular-season opener with one long-term goal in mind. Not only does that drive every man who has not lifted the Cup, it provides another level of motivation for those who have earned the right to take a sip out of the big silver mug.
NHLYardbarker

4 Lightning That Are Playing for Their 2021-22 Roster Spots

A quote from the Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton became a big story last week. “We had a great season. We lost to a team that’s $18 million over the cap or whatever they are. They have an unbelievable goalie. I feel like we played them pretty close,” Hamilton told reporters during his exit interview. This, of course, got the Twitterverse going about how the Tampa Bay Lightning circumvented the salary cap to gain an unfair advantage in the playoffs.
NHL995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Player Leaves Car To Sign Fan’s Jersey After Sunday’s Loss

It’s always nice to see a celebrity athlete go above and beyond to make a fan’s day and this Tampa Bay Lightning player did just that. We all know the Tampa Bay Lightning got beat during Game One of the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals. But, it’s what happened after the game that made headlines. On Sunday afternoon some out-of-state fans were hanging around Amalie Arena to catch a glimpse of the players leaving. One of the fans spotted his favorite Tampa Bay Lightning player, Mikhail Sergachev. He had whoever was driving stop the can and got out to sign the fan’s jersey. How crazy is that? You do not see this in any other sport. Check out the video below:
NHLdobberhockey.com

Ramblings: New York Islanders Rundown; Trading Garland for Vrana for Francouz (Jun 16)

As much as everyone says that the Islanders are no fun to watch, they do provide some entertaining games. They're not on the Vegas or Colorado level of speed or skill, but they're not lacking too much in either. They play a very physical game, and they know how to create chances even against a better team. I'll also note that I very much enjoy playing chess, so to me there is a certain something enjoyable in watching a very smart team play.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Expansion Primer: Tampa Bay Lightning

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection, and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4:00 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLNBC Sports

Brayden Point continues playoff dominance as Lightning take 2-1 series lead

The playoffs are Brayden Point‘s time to shine. The Tampa Bay Lightning star continued his postseason dominance on Thursday night by scoring the game-winning goal late in the second period of a 2-1 Game 3 win. That win gives the Lightning a 2-1 series lead over the New York Islanders in their semifinal series and moves them to within two games of another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: Playing with desperation

In answering a question about the play of Ross Colton during his off-day press conference, Coach Cooper mentioned that the rookie “plays with desperation”. The highlight from Game Four was his diving stick check on Brock McGinn:. Shortly after the play, Brayden Point put the Lightning up 1-0. It was...