Cancer

Connecting Bacterial Genes to Human Disease

By Carmen Leitch
labroots.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are closely connected to our microbiome, and scientists are beginning to learn more about the physiological impact of various bacterial species, and what a healthy or unhealthy microbiome might look like. All of the microbes in the microbiome carry their own genes and express their own proteins, some of which are released into our bodies, and have some effect on us. Researchers have now characterized bacterial genetic signatures and linked them to several conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer, coronary artery disease, cirrhosis, and type 2 diabetes. The findings have been reported in Nature Communications, and they may be useful in developing diagnostic tests that predict or identify disease.

www.labroots.com
