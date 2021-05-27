Cancel
A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16 spoilers: The path to the finale

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16, we’re going to find ourselves inching ever close to the big finale. There are two episodes that will tie things up on June 9, but before that, we have another emotional (big shock) installment airing next week. This one is going to be about Gary finding himself stuck in the middle of multiple issues. He wants to do what he can for all of his friends — yet, at the same time he’s trying to find room for himself in there. He needs to still find energy to put into Darcy, and we could be hitting some bumps in the road there.

TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: What will be resolved?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 finale to arrive on NBC later this month, the stakes are higher than ever. How can they not be at this point? We’re coming off of one of the most exceptional episodes of the series so far, and we’re finally getting some of the answers that we’ve been craving for so long.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Vikings' Is Finally Airing Final Episodes on the History Channel (SPOILERS)

The following article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Vikings. The History Channel show Vikings was the first scripted series of its kind for the channel and became an immediate success. The show's historical fantasy setting was inspired by sagas of Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok, who later became infamous for his raids against Anglo-Saxon England. In later seasons, the show shifts the focus to his sons and their adventures as well.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Fear The Walking Dead USS Pennsylvania S6E15 Review, Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date, and Spoiler!

It seems like that another season is on the verge of ending the fear of the walking dead and the most interesting and funny thing about the episode naming ‘USS Pennsylvania’ is that the episode is going to feel as if it is the season finale but that is not the case and that is the most interesting thing about the episode and that has made many people to wonder about where the show is heading to.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers: Back to Hawkins High!

It's been a long wait without fresh episodes of Stranger Things, but the Netflix hit is adding some new cast members that confirm a return to a former location for the series. The sci-fi drama has added Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien in recurring parts for Stranger Things Season 4.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Batwoman season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Rebirth’

Entering Batwoman season 2 episode 16 we’re going to be seeing a lot of action and drama — not that this should shock anyone. We’ve only got a handful of episodes ahead and with that, we’re bracing for some dramatic showdowns, some unusual team-ups, and hopefully an opportunity to see things escalate to yet another level.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 3 finale spoilers: The big challenge for Helen

If you’re like us, you are eagerly awaiting the New Amsterdam season 3 finale airing on NBC tomorrow night. There’s a lot to be excited for! Yet, there’s also a lot to be nervous about. There have been suggestions of a time jump for a while now, and that means that characters could be in a very-different position in this episode than they were in the past.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 finale spoilers: Carlos Valdes will return

While Tuesday night’s new episode of The Flash is being billed as the final one for Carlos Valdes, we’re getting more of a sense now of the character’s long-term future. He will be back! Granted, it will only be a for a brief period of time, but it’s better to have him than not have him at all.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Cruel Summer episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The court date is here…

Next week on Cruel Summer episode 10, you are officially going to be at the culmination of the season. The big finale will arrive on Freeform! Most of the season has been building towards this moment with Kate and Jeannette, and there really is no clear sense as to where the story will end. This is one of those shows that thrives on the jaw-dropper, and what better way to generate buzz than saving some of the most surprising stuff until the very end?
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5: Episode 12 Spoilers, Release Date Out

He needs more clarity on All For One and One For All. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 12 (Episode 100) is set to air Saturday. Deku is not scared of his powers anymore. He can control his heart and make use of One For All. The joint training is over and Class A wins the tournament. In "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 12 (Episode 100), Deku is impressed by Shinso’s quick decisions during the final match.
TV SeriesElite Daily

We Need To Talk About Gary's A Million Little Things Cliffhanger

After a tumultuous season, A Million Little Things Season 3 has come to an end. The finale included multiple revelations, like Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) dropping a bombshell on her family and Eddie (David Giuntoli) receiving a shocking phone call. But arguably, the biggest cliffhanger of the episode involved Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) guitar teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Can Cooper help Liz?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 on NBC later tonight, one thing is abundantly clear: Liz’s situation is far from good. Want to get a good idea of what we’re talking about here? Think in terms of the following: She is completely cornered by Neville Townsend and even if she gets out of this trap, she has to then figure out how to not be arrested. The Task Force wants her behind bars for her wide array of different crimes.