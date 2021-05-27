A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16 spoilers: The path to the finale

Next week on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 16, we’re going to find ourselves inching ever close to the big finale. There are two episodes that will tie things up on June 9, but before that, we have another emotional (big shock) installment airing next week. This one is going to be about Gary finding himself stuck in the middle of multiple issues. He wants to do what he can for all of his friends — yet, at the same time he’s trying to find room for himself in there. He needs to still find energy to put into Darcy, and we could be hitting some bumps in the road there.