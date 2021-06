A bill that would permit immediate nationwide use of remote online notarization was reintroduced in the current session of Congress, after failing to gain traction last year. A number of states have had RON available for several years. Then as the pandemic made physical real estate transaction closings difficult, several jurisdictions permitted it on a temporary basis as they looked to keep commerce going when face-to-face contact was discouraged. Further expansion and movement from a transitory fix to permanent status may take a back burner now that large numbers of Americans have been vaccinated and the pandemic is subsiding.