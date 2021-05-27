Cancel
Roland Emmerich's Disaster Movie Moonfall Set for February 2022

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate has announced that filmmaker Roland Emmerich's new disaster movie, the sci-fi film Moonfall, will be released on February 4, 2022. As the name implies, the movie is literally about the moon falling out of the sky. Like so many other of the filmmaker's projects, Moonfall has a stacked ensemble cast including Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland. According to a report from Deadline, the film has a reported budget of $140 million, making it one of the largest budgeted independent movies in quite some time.

