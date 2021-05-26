Evaporation or Lyophilization: Which is Best
Jenny Sprung, BS Biology, Chemistry University of Wisconsin, Parkside. Choosing the sample prep step for your specific samples can be complex. This webinar will answer questions to help you determine what process is best for your samples. Do you need long term storage? A lyophilizer will be the best choice. Do you need sample prep for use within days? A concentrator or evaporator might be the product for you. We will cover sample prep options for different solvents, tube formats and end results. We will also discuss the difference between the evaporation and sublimation process and how to choose the best equipment for your samples.www.labroots.com