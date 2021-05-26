Poll: 1.3 billion people would refuse COVID-19 vaccine
A poll released this month by Gallup revealed that up to 1.3 billion adults may be unwilling to take a coronavirus vaccine. The Gallup poll, conducted throughout the latter half of 2020 among respondents in 16 countries, found that 68 percent of adults worldwide would agree to be vaccinated while the remaining 32 percent of adults said they would not take a vaccine. The poll was conducted through interviews with about 1,000 respondents per country polled.americanmilitarynews.com