Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Sundown, or 8 miles west of Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Sundown, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH