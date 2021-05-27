Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million
Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $66.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.