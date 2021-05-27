Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $66.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce sales of $374.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.67 million to $379.20 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocks

Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocks

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Financial Reports

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $650.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.80 million to $659.08 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocks

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Buys 182,072 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.05% of United Fire Group worth $122,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to C

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Financial Reports

$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reports

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reports

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Stocks

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Markets

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “
Markets

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Financial Reports

Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Financial Reports

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $194.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocks

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “