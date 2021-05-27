Cancel
Epling renewed, ready for return to Miners

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 22 days ago
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling walks off the field after making a pitching change against Chillicothe July 13, 2018, at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

After one year away from the dugout unexpectedly turned into two, Tim Epling says the fire is bright.

"It's like I'm starting all over," he said. "I've got butterflies already. I feel like it's my first game."

The West Virginia Miners will start the 2021 season Thursday at the Johnstown (Pa.) Mill Rats. First pitch will be 7 p.m.

It will be the Miners' first game since Aug. 6, 2019, when a 14-6 loss to Chillicothe ended the franchise's worst season at 18-42. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, making Prospect League fans hungry for their teams to return. For Epling, it's been even longer.

Epling resigned after the 2018 season as the only manager the team had known. He won a league-record 300 games in nine seasons and led the Miners to three Prospect League championships (2012, 2013 and 2016).

Epling stepped away to be with his wife Diane as they founded Destiny Ministries, which is still a passion. But he doesn't deny being excited to get back on the field.

Those butterflies? That's a good thing.

"It really is," he said. "Personally, I'm a pretty good coach, but I'm a better developer. I've learned how to develop. That's the missing link in our sport today, understanding how to develop. Developing is done away from the ballgame. They have to go hand in hand. The ball game will take care of itself if the guys are prepared to play.

"It's my job to get them as best prepared to play as possible, and then be able to take their strengths and make them better."

Left-hander Andrew Talkington will start for the Miners. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Cal-State Bernardino junior did not play this spring after baseball was shut down because of the pandemic.

The Mill Rats will be making their Prospect League debut in a city with extensive baseball history. They are one of four new teams in the league, joining the Clinton Lumber Kings, the Burlington Bees and the Alton River Dragons.

The Miners will make their home debut Friday, starting a three-game series with the Mill Rats. Saturday will be the team's first Fireworks Night of the season.

All Miners home games will start at 6:35 p.m.

Epling has also been wearing the general manager hat, but was quick to praise those behind the scenes who make it possible for him to do what he loves to do.

"My wife (Diane), Rachel, the girls that have been working behind close doors that nobody sees, it's unbelievable what they've been able to do in a short period of time, and really didn't know anything about anything six weeks ago," he said. "When you're having all these behind closed doors-type things, it was refreshing for me to get out here on the field."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com

