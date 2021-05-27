Cancel
Springfield, IL

Cyclones Hold Off Washington Street Rival Senators To Earn CS8 Win

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Wernsing set the tone for SHG in the bottom of the first inning as her two run homer would give the Cyclones a 3-0 edge over SHS. Springfield would fight back scoring runs in third and fifth to cut SHG’s lead in half 4-2. The Cycs would tack on to more runs in the 6th to gain a 6-2 edge. A Mallory Vespa home run in the seventh would get SHS within two, but Rosie Bartletti would close out her 8K day by striking out the final batter. The Cyclones would go on to win 6-4.

