Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Hayley Millar
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 772,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.50 and a beta of 1.76.

