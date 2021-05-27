Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.90.