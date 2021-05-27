Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,807.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,922.29 or 0.05059755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $41,807.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.