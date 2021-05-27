Cancel
BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

By Karen Miller
 22 days ago

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

