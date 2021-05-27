BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $104.55 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.