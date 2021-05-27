Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.www.modernreaders.com