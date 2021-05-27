Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.