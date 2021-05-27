Cancel
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.

Stockscom-unik.info

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $104.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $1.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity (:) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Canaccord Genuity (:) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity (formerly Canaccord Adams) provides equities research, sales, and trading services, and investment banking services such as securities underwriting, sales, trading, M&A advice, and industry research. Formed in 1969 through the merger of Weston W. Adams & Company and Harkness & Hill, the company specializes in the technology, metals, mining, life sciences, real estate, and financial services sectors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.81.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.11.