Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

