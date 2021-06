Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-. NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.