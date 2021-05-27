Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unisocks Price Tops $59,124.09 on Exchanges (SOCKS)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $7,874.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,124.09 or 1.56632109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matic#Busd#Theta#Btc#Mkr#Ftx Token#Ftt#Uniswapprotocol#Cryptocompare#Eth#Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Unisocks Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $6,890.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $317,019.51 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $317,019.51 and approximately $2,568.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Provoco Token Market Cap Hits $79,975.87 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $79,975.87 and approximately $12.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Decentr (DEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,275.00

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Decentr has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $529,275.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Cap of $819,274.14

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $819,274.14 and $739.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeChain (SNN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, SeChain has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $45,753.33 and approximately $443.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MU DANK (DANK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,861.13

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. MU DANK has a total market cap of $607,861.13 and approximately $13,790.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dinero Market Cap Tops $3,130.01 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $3,130.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $65,438.10

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $65,438.10 and $30.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches Market Cap of $210,280.47

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $210,280.47 and approximately $152,682.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

StackOs (STACK) Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. StackOs has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $117,575.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StackOs has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $158,998.90

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $158,998.90 and $1,715.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Chainlink Price Analysis: 17 June

Bitcoin’s moderate sideways movement helped keep the market less volatile for the last 24 hours. Litecoin’s total market capitalization fell by 1.7% and Chainlink recently announced that it will be a matching partner in Gitcoin Grant round 10. Bitcoin [ BTC ] :- Bitcoin’s Sunday rally came to an end...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush Dogecoin

Aside from their popularity on Robinhood, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) have one more thing in common: Both received their names in rather amusing ways. Jackson Palmer came up with Dogecoin while switching between two browser tabs: one an article about the Doge meme, the other a popular cryptocurrency...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $163,935.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $949.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscom-unik.info

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $17.33 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $10.19 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $17.33 or 0.00043313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MFCoin Hits Market Cap of $69,497.32 (MFC)

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, MFCoin has traded down 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MFCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MFCoin has a market cap of $69,497.32 and $73.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Achieves $802.89 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $802.89 million and $150.88 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular exchanges.