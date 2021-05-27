Unisocks Price Tops $59,124.09 on Exchanges (SOCKS)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $158,998.90 and $1,715.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.