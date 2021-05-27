Cancel
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “. Several other...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “
Stockstickerreport.com

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketscom-unik.info

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better […]
West Orange, NJtickerreport.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “
Princeton, NJslatersentinel.com

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
StocksWKRB News

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. CRA International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 2,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78. A...
Alpharetta, GAmodernreaders.com

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice […]
StocksWKRB News

Simone Wu Sells 1,594 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.