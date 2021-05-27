Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $139.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

