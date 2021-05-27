Cancel
Eagan, MN

Mike Rowe visited the University of Minnesota this week for rebooted TV show ‘Dirty Jobs’

By Ross Raihala
Pioneer Press
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Rowe and “Dirty Jobs” are coming back to the Discovery Channel and at least one scene might look familiar to locals. Rowe and the production team spent two days earlier this week shooting escalator repair and maintenance work at the University of Minnesota with workers from Eagan’s Schindler Elevator.

