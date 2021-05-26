Ways to Get Rid of

Matte complexions have gone the same way as skinny jeans, side parts, and cold-shoulder tops; relics from decidedly less-hip times turned hot trends of the moment. Although my skin is oil-prone, I've historically opted to skip the stiff setting powders in favor of products that promise a dewy sheen — a decision I owe to the effortless shine of Glossier models. But, any of my fellow oily goddesses out there also know that there's a fine line between glowy and greasy. This is exactly where mattifying products, like Tatcha's newly dropped The Silk Powder, become our skin friends and not glow foes. The cult-favorite skincare brand graciously bestowed me with a sample of its newest release to test out IRL. Below, find out how Tatcha's luxe little purple orb filled with loose silk-protein-infused powder earned its spot as my oily skin's summer MVP for getting rid of grease — not glow.