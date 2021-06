(Anita) CAM hosts Exira-EHK in a softball/baseball doubleheader that will air on KSOM Wednesday evening. The Cougar softball team has shown some good flashes including a stretch where they won six game out of seven. Head coach Larry Hunt says, “We are still a fairly young team. We start four freshmen and a sophomore. We’ve battled through a few injuries that we’ve had already this spring. Overall I’m very pleased with where we are at. We still have growth to do, but we are making pretty good progress.”