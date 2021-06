State lawmakers are working toward resolving the state’s budget by the end of the session in mid-May. Legislating the future payout of Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, however, is a hotly contested process. The governor says he wants to send payments of $3,000 out to every Alaskan later this year. But Lynn Canal’s Democratic State Sen. Jesse Kiehl says that’s a slippery slope proposition because once you dip into the reserve fund, people will keep dipping into it until it’s gone.