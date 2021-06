Demand for mortgages shrank to pre-pandemic levels last week, a sign that the U.S. housing market has gotten so hot, it’s starting to seize up. Sky-high prices, a massive shortage of homes for sale, and an uptick in interest rates have dampened interest in home buying and refinancing the past few months, but last week the volume of mortgage applications fell to its lowest level since February 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Market Composite Index, a seasonally adjusted measure. The index, which tracks applications for both purchases and refinancing, has fallen 32% from its recent peak in January, and is now even lower than in April, when it also touched pre-COVID-19 levels.