'TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN' ART BOOK, AWARD-WINNING SCI-FI FROM SEVEN SEAS, MORE
The manga announcements continue as Yen Press announced today that it will publish a Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun art book. Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun is one of the most popular non-Viz manga in print right now; the first volume has consistently been in the BookScan Top 20 for over a year, and the series took second place on our list of manga with the best dollars-to-unit-sales ratio (see “Most Efficient Manga Series for Retailer Shelves”). Yen has already licensed a sequel, After-School Hanako-Kun, and now they have licensed an art book, Aidalro Illustrations: Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun. The book includes all the color Hanako-Kun illustrations that ran in Monthly GFantasy from 2015 to 2019, plus images of merchandise and promotional art. It is scheduled for November release.icv2.com