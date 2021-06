The Knicks ultimately want to be getting younger, not older, this off-season, despite rumors that they could target veteran point guard Chris Paul in free agency. Paul, who is currently 36 years old and looking for a three-year contract extension, is coming off two consecutive All-Star appearances and a solid campaign with the Phoenix Suns this past year. Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, and .499 shooting from the field. He also connected on .395% of the shots from downtown, attempting 3.7 per contest.