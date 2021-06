June 1, 2021 – Are you looking for wines that are lower in alcohol? Basically, you have two choices: drink wines from regions that naturally produce wine in the sub-12% range or try an alcohol-reduced wine. Seriously, stay away from the no alcohol wines unless you want to trade one sugar for another. That’s why so many producers are jumping on the “Better for You” (BFY) bandwagon, offering wines, as well as wine-based seltzers and spritzers, that are lower in alcohol, carbs and calories. It’s the “light beerification” of wine. You knew it was coming.