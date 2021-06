Montrezl Harrell doesn't look happy with his participation in the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns first-round series, where his team lost 4-2 to the Arizonian team. The big man didn't have much playing time, and he sent cryptic messages on social media to show his discomfort with the situation. However, now that the season is over, people have noticed how different things were for him in the playoffs compared to the regular season.