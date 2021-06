To celebrate 50 years of Ferrari in Japan, the Italian marque introduced the J50 back in 2016. This was a special edition of the mid-rear-engine 488 Spider drop-top. With its bolder Targa styling, what also set the J50 apart was its exceptional exclusivity - a mere ten examples of it were made. That's why it's an especially big deal when one of them goes up for sale. That did happen over two years ago and now another example of the rare J50 has been listed for sale. The current one is a 2019 example finished in Nero Daytona with just 692 km (430 miles) on the clock.