Rooks County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ROOKS COUNTY At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was centered about 5 miles north-northwest of Plainville, or 27 miles east of Hill City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainville, Stockton and Webster State Park. Radar has indicated some weak rotation along the west edge of this storm. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
