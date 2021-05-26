newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Talks Starring Alongside Emma Stone in Disney’s ‘Cruella’ [Video]

By Kage Taylor
theknockturnal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Emily in Paris! It’s Cruella in London!. Disney’s Cruella is a toast to the Emma’s. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson duel it out fashion-style in the PG-13 prequel to the loveable Dalmations saga of our childhoods. The Good Place’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste chit-chatted with The Knockturnal on her role as “Anita” in the film.

theknockturnal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Starring In Drama#Fox Drama#The Good Place#Phantom Thread#Fury Road#Emma Thompson Duel#Exclusive#Movie Fans#Mad Max#Director Craig Gillespie#Live Action Portrayals#Miranda Priestly#Paris#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Celebritiescarrollspaper.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character. Glenn said: "I...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
PetsThe Guardian

Lock up your puppies: how Cruella de Vil became a fashion icon

In an era of wellness, veganism and ethical consumerism, Cruella de Vil, complete with toxic green cigarette smoke and Dalmatian blood lust, is the ultimate transgressive style icon. Spending her days scheming, drowning kittens and laughing maniacally, Cruella has been Hollywood’s greatest fashion baddie since she upstaged all 101 Dalmatians...
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
MoviesPosted by
Page Six

The two Emmas of ‘Cruella’ talk about Disney’s latest origin story

Comes now “Cruella,” which stars wall-to-wall Emmas. Emma Stone plays two characters, plus there’s Emma Thompson. Emma Stone: “My characters — mousy Estella and roaring Cruella — have two sides so it’s two different hairdos. One’s black hair, one’s white. As Cruella, I took pictures of myself, which seemed narcissistic, but perfect as Cruella.“I liked wearing the PETA unfriendly Dalmatian coat, but the mind-blowing 40-foot train garbage dress, which you only imagine but don’t think you’ll ever put on and carry behind you on a sanitation truck?”
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
Beauty & Fashionmouseinfo.com

CREULLA debuts new character posters, Emma Stone featurette

Emma Stone features today in a new featurette for CRUELLA talking about the deliciously villainous role for Disney’s upcoming live action feature. In addition, we also get five new character posters offering a good look at Anita, Jasper, and Horace who we know as characters from the animated 101 Dalmatians film plus the fabulous Emma Thompson as the Baroness.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.