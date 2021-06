Keeping Up With the Kardashians just ended after a 20-season long stint on E!, but the ups and downs of the Kardashians and Jenners’ personal lives are still highly speculated on. The most notable of late is that Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, has been spotted with the likes of model Irina Shayk. The two were reportedly in France this week for his birthday, leading many to assume that the rapper has settled with a new girlfriend only months after their divorce was filed. And supposedly, the SKIMS entrepreneur has some feelings about the reported romance.