Lifestyle

Everything you want to know about Lyons Parks amenities and regulations

By Kathleen Spring
lyonsrecorder.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been following our “Town of Lyons Meeting” wrap ups the last month or two, you will have been on the ground level of knowing the new protocol that the Town’s Parks Department has been putting together. Due to the LaVern M Johnson Park (“Johnson Park“) often being overcrowded during the summer, and frequently long waiting lines, mainly on the weekends, the town has instituted new regulations. They state that the overcrowding was partially due to Bohn Park being mostly closed due to ongoing construction of flood damage caused in 2013. They hope to compellingly re-direct more people to Bohn Park this summer for picnics and family fun. Another problem is entrance road blockage due to the construction of the Second Avenue Bridge, which is to be finished by the end of June. People will be directed to use the McConnell Bridge.

