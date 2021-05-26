Film Review: Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder’s great year of film releases continues, as he releases a picture that could not possibly belong to anybody else for the second time in two months. In March, Snyder established a new precedent when Warner Bros. allowed him to go back and finish his Justice League project, which was nearly unheard of from a major studio. Since the news of Zack Snyders Justice League has emerged in 2020, I’ve been rooting for Snyder because he has obviously funneled his personal anguish into some really personal and passionate works. And, whereas Zack Snyder’s Justice League shows him at his most earnest, Army of the Dead shows him at his most humorous.