Lady in Pink - Rose and Ruffles

Come home to The Cliffs at Glassy, The Cliffs original gated golf and wellness community atop Glassy Mountain in Landrum, SC. You will sense the relaxed but elegant feel of this house as you approach the inviting driveway and courtyard of this entertainers dream home thats located near the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac and at an elevation of 2,400 ft. to enjoy cool summer evenings outdoors. As you enter through the new large arched double doors your attention is drawn immediately to the impressive entryway with wainscot walls and two-story foyer. Your focus then shifts to the combined great room and dining area and the newly installed New York surround style fireplace with brick hearth, soaring ceilings, and large windows that perfectly frame the eastern and southern facing orientation and views of the gardens below. The main level is "light and bright and features an extremely livable floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with an attached breakfast area, master suite, spare guest bedroom and handicap-friendly full bath. An expansive deck extends the length of the back of the house. The completely renovated Chefs Kitchen includes many upgrades with all Thermodor appliances, including the dual fuel oven with rotisserie, warming drawer, six-burner gas cooktop and griddle, dishwasher, and built-in microwave and refrigerator. Other highlights of the kitchen renovation include soft close beaded maple cabinetry with pull out shelving, plenty of granite counter space plus a large island, and classic brick backsplash. The generous master suite around the corner from the kitchen is stunning with a huge walk-in closet, new carpet, and a plush bathroom with dual vanities and new tile. Comfortably host extended family or house guests with four guest bedrooms spread out over the three floors of the home. The lower level is the ideal setting for entertaining, complete with a recreation room with a wet bar and gas fireplace, and two spare rooms that can be used as a media room, sitting room, or hobby/multi-purpose space. One can also walk out from the lower level to the private patio space and level grass backyard. Plenty of walk-in storage closets throughout along with an unfinished room in the lower level provide ample storage space. An old world style climate-controlled wine cellar rounds out the lower level. A Club membership at The Cliffs is available with this property giving you access to all seven communities.