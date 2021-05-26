Cancel
Investing Isn't All or Nothing: The Case for Buffered Outcome ETFs

etftrends.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:. How AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs can help to mitigate risk and lower volatility. When you may want to consider buffered asset strategies. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members...

www.etftrends.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessetf.com

Hot Reads: Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely In 2022

Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely In 2022 (CNBC) Bitcoin ETF hopefuls likely have a little longer to wait. Sustainable Investing’s Next Frontier (CFA Institute) What is the state of ESG analysis, and how can investors have an impact?. Bitcoin Barrels Into ‘Death Cross’ (Advisor Perspectives) The crypto is approaching an...
Businessetftrends.com

Inflation is Here. Time to Get Real with Real Assets

Many investors have never experienced the prevailing concern of today’s market – high inflation. Over the last several months, the inflation debate has evolved from whether there would be any at all to how high it will go and how long it will last. With the first part of the debate seemingly settled and the answers to the magnitude and duration questions pointing toward higher and persistent, the need for investors to reconsider their portfolio exposures has taken on even more importance. Historically, real assets, including gold, commodities, and natural resources equities, have acted as viable solutions to offset the detrimental impacts of inflation.
Stocksetftrends.com

The Advantages to Investing in Active ETFs

Actively managed exchange traded funds are enjoying some go-go days this year. At the end of the first quarter, active ETFs held a record $329 billion in combined assets under management. That’s a scant percentage of overall ETF assets under management. As Morningstar’s Ben Johnson points out, active ETFs represent...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 192,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Stocksetftrends.com

Looking for the Best of BDCs? Consider ‘BIZD’

With interest rates still low, an assortment of traditional income-generating assets just aren’t getting the job done for many income investors. That puts alternative assets in the spotlight, including business development companies (BDCs). Investors not familiar with BDCs but still enticed by the big yields lobbed by the asset class...
Marketsfa-mag.com

The Pandemic Prompted Investment Opportunities, Market Analysts Say

Advances in medical technology and healthcare prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic have opened up investment opportunities, according to Zehrid Osmani, a portfolio manager focused on global equities at Martin Currie, a Franklin Templeton company. The potential for high growth returns has been created in the medical technology industry across the...
Marketsetftrends.com

ETF Prime: Lara Crigger Gets to the Bottom of Bitcoin ETFs

The ETF Prime podcast has officially partnered with ETF Trends and ETF Database, and on this week’s episode, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends Managing Editor Lara Crigger. For this kick-off of sorts, she examines the various theories on why the SEC is delaying Bitcoin ETFs’ approval. Crigger also offers a brief update on the space.
Businessetftrends.com

Yield vs Growth: How to Fight Inflation with Dividends

Different ways inflation affects fixed income investors. Strategies to stay ahead of whatever the inflation rate becomes. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker. SPEAKERS. Tom...
MarketsThrive Global

3 Timeless Principles of Good Investing

The world of finance and investing is obsessed with ideas such as tips, tactics, and strategies, but if you try to implement them without a strong foundation, you risk hitting roadblocks along the way to retirement. That’s why it’s important to start with the foundation of financial planning when you’re investing for retirement before diving into the deep end.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their June 17th AICA's Income Spotlight: Investment Ideas For Client Portfolios With Inflation In Mind

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn More & Register: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/AICAIncomeSpotlightSummer2021/. AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering two timely topics to assist clients in learning about income focused funds that should do well in an inflationary environment. We have secured 2 CFP CE credits for attendees and financial press are welcome.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,854 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

The case for legalizing and investing in psychedelics

Psychedelic therapy company Field Trip Health is looking to go public on the Nasdaq. Executive chair and co-founder Ronan Levy and former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle join 'Squawk on the Street' to make the case for investing in these therapies, the drugs involved and more.
Public Healthfinancialadvisoriq.com

RIAs Optimistic About Growth Post-Covid Pandemic

Registered investment advisor firms are coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic with a more confident prospect for the industry as well as their own firms, while their client base is sometimes different from what they’re used to, according to a new report. RIAs are more optimistic about the channel overall:...