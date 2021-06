I just finished a Biblical Archaeology Seminar in which I gave a lecture titled “Was John the Baptizer Greater than Jesus? The Fading of a Prophet” based on our New Testament gospel materials and the book of Acts. I build my case substantially on the ways in which John is increasingly marginalized and minimized, from our earliest gospel Mark to our latest John, but also on a unique and valuable Hebrew manuscript of Matthew that has significantly different readings on John the Baptist than our Greek text of Matthew. My position is that Jesus joined John movement, honoring him as the initiator of the messianic movement, and subsequently joined him in preaching and baptizing to prepare the Way before the impending judgment. See these extensive six-part “Essays on John the Baptist,” for the primary evidence upon which I rely.