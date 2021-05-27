Cancel
Palm Coast, FL

A Day of Testimony Unravels Three Witnesses’ Fleeing and Eluding Questions in Benjamin Allen Murder Trial

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were four people in the 2014 Ford Focus that drove to 7 Westford Lane at dusk on July 12, 2019 for a pot deal that resulted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Rizvan: Daryin Newsome, 19, at the wheel of the car he owned, brothers Nicholas and Nathaniel Varol, 19 and 17 at the time, and Benjamin Allen, 16. Today, Newsom and the Varol brothers testified in the third day of Allen’s trial on a first-degree murder charge.

flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
