Letter With E=Mc2 Written in Einstein's Hand Was Just Sold For $1.2 Million

By HARRY BAKER, LIVE SCIENCE
sciencealert.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "lost" letter written by Albert Einstein to a rival physicist recently sold to an anonymous collector for US$1.2 million at auction. The handwritten letter includes Einstein's famous E=mc2 equation and is one of just four known examples of the equation in the physicist's own handwriting, according to archivists from the Einstein Papers Project at Caltech and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

