Brian Leetch #2 of the New York Rangers controls the puck. Credit: Kent Smith /Allsport. What happened on June 16 in the history of the New York Rangers. While 1994 will go down in New York Rangers history as one of the greatest years in franchise history, when it came to regular season awards, the Blueshirts did not exactly win the jackpot. On this date in 1994, Brian Leetch and Adam Graves were named a Second Team All-Stars. The only other honor afforded to a Ranger was the King Clancy Memorial Trophy won by Graves.