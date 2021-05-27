Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville protest: David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s brother among several arrested in Russell

By Shellie Sylvestri
Wave 3
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters in west Louisville were apprehended by police officers Wednesday evening as they marched through Russell. At least six people were arrested in the area of South 13th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Many of those arrests were captured on a Facebook Livestream on the official Louisville Metro Police Department page.

www.wave3.com
