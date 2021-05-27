Louisville protest: David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s brother among several arrested in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of protesters in west Louisville were apprehended by police officers Wednesday evening as they marched through Russell. At least six people were arrested in the area of South 13th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Many of those arrests were captured on a Facebook Livestream on the official Louisville Metro Police Department page.www.wave3.com