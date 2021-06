For standard business writing, Google Docs' grammar suggestions have improved a lot since the feature debuted in 2019. Here's how much better it has become. Soon after Google launched grammar suggestions for Google Docs in 2019, I tested it. The system successfully identified 2 out of 7 errors in my test text (Figure A). The best third-party grammar check systems, such as Grammarly and Sapling, found six out of seven errors. Three other third-party systems flagged three, four and five of the seven problems, respectively. All of the third-party spelling and grammar check options I tested performed better than Google's built-in tools.