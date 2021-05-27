Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite Season 7 Teaser Released

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that a number of streamers have received teasers for Fortnite Season 7, including SypherPK! The streamer released a new video on YouTube showcasing a package that he received from Epic Games. The package included a DVD player alongside a disc with the words "they're coming!" written on it in marker. The DVD contains what appears to be drone footage of a symbol that has been created in the desert using rocks. When viewed from above, it's clear that this is a symbol that has appeared in the game. The whole thing has a vibe reminiscent of crop circles, which ties in perfectly with the recent alien themed datamines we've seen. SypherPK's video can be found at the top of this page.

comicbook.com
