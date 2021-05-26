Cancel
Sasquatch wins Expedition League season opener

By Pioneer Staff Reports
Hastings Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICKINSON, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Badlands Big Sticks 6-3 in Expedition League play in Dickinson, N.D., Tuesday. It marked Spearfish’s first game in the wood bat baseball circuit since 2019. Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa said the pitching stood out. He added Sawyer Rolland threw well and...

