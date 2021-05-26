Sasquatch wins Expedition League season opener

WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team made their much-anticipated debut this past Saturday. Some things looked different, such as the players wearing masks and the limited number of fans in the stands. But the girls showcasing their ability to play winning basketball looked just like their fans were accustomed to seeing as the Shockers defeated the Oroville Hornets 68-41. With just five days to prepare this season the Shockers came out strong, building a 19-6 lead in the first period and a 35-20 lead at the half. The Hornets refused to give in as they continued to fight. But the Shockers, a team that had aspirations of competing for a state before the season was shortened and the postseason championship cancelled, were just too strong for Oroville.