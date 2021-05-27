Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Panthers 4-0 to advance

By ERIK ERLENDSSON
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XIs3_0aCgDRpT00

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.

The Panthers have not won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.

Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first. Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-net goal with 1:42 left.

Rookie Spencer Knight, back in net for Florida after his strong playoff debut in Game 5, finished with 20 saves.

The Lightning grabbed the early lead when Tyler Johnson raced past Anton Stralman to negate an icing call, picked up the puck behind the net to feed a backhand pass in front. After the puck initially bounced, Maroon was able to get a whack at in the air to backhand it past Knight at 6:16 of the first period.

The Lightning had to kill off two power play chances in the second period to protect the one-goal lead before Florida’s Sam Bennett took an undisciplined penalty at 12:53. Bennett, who took a costly penalty in Game 1 that led to the tying goal that resulted in a suspension for Game 2, put Lightning defenseman David Savard in a headlock and then ripped his helmet off. The roughing penalty led to Tampa Bay’s second power-play chance of the game and second goal.

In a familiar looking play, Nikita Kucherov fed the puck up high to Victor Hedman who one-touched a pass over to Stamkos at the left circle for a one-timer at 13:27 of the second period.

Point put it away at 14:36 of the third, dancing around MacKenzie Weegar down low and drawing Knight to the ice before tucking the puck around the goaltenders left pad.

GOODROW GOOD TO GO

Tampa Bay forward Barclay Goodrow returned to the lineup for his first game of the playoffs. Goodrow, acquired at the trade deadline in 2020 and a key part of Tampa Bay’s third line last season en route to a Stanley Cup championship, suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury May 8 against Florida.

YANDLE SITS AGAIN

Florida defenseman Keith Yandle, who owns the second longest consecutive games played streak in NHL regular-season history at 922, sat out for the third time in the past four games. Yandle had also appeared in 57 consecutive playoff games before being a healthy scratch for Game 3. He has dressed for the three home games in the series.

HITTING THE MARK

Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman and RW Nikita Kucherov both finished the series with eight assists to tie the franchise playoff record for most assists in a postseason series. The mark was originally set by Kucherov against the New York Islanders in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

Seven of Hedman’s assists came on the power play. Only two players have recorded more power-play assists in a single series since the stat was tracked starting in 1933-34: Paul Coffey with Detroit in 1993 and Mario Lemieux with Pittsburgh in 1992.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Paul Coffey
Person
David Savard
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Florida Panthers#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
Hockeyrawcharge.com

Lightning beat Hurricanes 6-4 in wild Game Four

With Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos combining for four goals, the Tampa Bay Lightning powered their way to a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of their series. After a season of having Andrei Vasilevskiy bail them out in win after win, it was the power play (3-for-6) and the offense picking up their goaltender to put them on the brink of moving to the third round.
NHLrawcharge.com

2020-21 NHLPA Player Poll Results with Two Lightning Players taking top spots

The NHLPA released their annual NHLPA Player Poll. This has been something the NHLPA has done for a while now, and this year almost 500 players took part in the polling. I always find these very interesting because you’re getting the collective opinions about players directly from their peers, the guys they face on the ice night in and night out. While we still may disagree with some of the opinions the players hold, it’s still an interesting look at the reputations that players have among each other. Let’s take a look at which Lightning players appeared in the poll results.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

2 Bruins Who Should Not be on 2021-22 Roster

It has been five days since the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs in six games by the New York Islanders. While the series certainly started out very well for the Bruins, it ended in frustration against one of the more structured teams in the NHL.
Sportsaroundptown.com

Softball Panthers Escape 1-0, Advance

Don Kuhnen, AP Sports, Photos courtesy Jessie Otten. Mya Jones laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to score Emma Davis in the bottom of the 7th inning Thursday afternoon to give the EP Panthers a win in their regional opener. Davis had started the inning with a walk, moved...
NHLESPN

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

First Period--1, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Savard, Kucherov), 8:58. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 7, 13:30 (pp). Penalties--Maroon, TB (Holding), 3:15; Mayfield, NYI (Roughing), 3:15; Pulock, NYI (High Sticking), 4:16; Stamkos, TB (Slashing), 9:23; Point, TB (Interference), 13:10; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 13:45; Martin, NYI (Fighting), 13:45; Komarov, NYI (Interference), 16:28. Second...
NHLSun-Journal

NHL roundup: Lightning win 4-2 to tie series, 1-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tuesday night.
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Wednesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Offseason Open Forum

Brayden Point scored for a fifth straight game, and Nikita Kucherov dished out three assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who evened its semifinal series against the New York Islanders with a 4-2 win at Amalie Arena. The Bolts have not lost consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since...
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hands out three helpers

Kucherov registered three assists and two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over New York in Game 2. All three of Kucherov's assists were of the primary variety, including a pair of sublime setups on Tampa Bay's first two goals by Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat. He also assisted on Victor Hedman's game-winner on the power play midway through the third period. Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak and leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 22 points in 13 contests overall.
NHLbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lightning find their offence to level NHL series

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots and Nikita Kucherov had three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning rediscovered their scoring touch to beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in game two of their NHL semi-final series. Sweden’s Victor Hedman tallied a goal and an assist, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat scored...
NHLaudacy.com

Price makes 29 saves, Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series at a game apiece. Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most victories in a postseason. He had eight in...
NHLoverpassesforamerica.com

Rangers Hire Gerard Gallant as Coach

As they search to construct one other contending workforce, the Rangers employed Gerard Gallant as their new coach, the workforce introduced Wednesday. Gallant will succeed David Quinn, who was fired last month after three seasons behind the Rangers’ bench. A 57-year-old Prince Edward Island native, Gallant most lately led Team...
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Alex Killorn enjoying a productive postseason

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy...