Danielsville, GA

Danielsville man charged with family violence violations

 22 days ago

A Danielsville man was arrested last week on numerous family violence charges, including violating an active Family Violence Order. John Marcus Wood, 49, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, violate Family Violence Order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use or threats or violence, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated stalking.

