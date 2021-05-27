Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Here's How Much Rick Paid For A Steer Roping Dummy On Pawn Stars

By Jonah Schuhart
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Given that Las Vegas is one of America's largest and most famous (or infamous) cities, it can be easy to forget how close it really is to the country. Nevada is a massive state, and a good portion of that arid land is dedicated to things other than the bustling metropolises of Reno and Las Vegas. Despite this fact, the only steers that "Pawn Stars" head honcho Rick Harrison expected to see when he took a business-related road trip down Route 66 were the movements of the steering wheel in front of him.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Harrison
Person
Chumlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn Stars#Dummy#Steers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Galveston, TXPosted by
The Hill

Federal government to observe Juneteenth holiday on Friday

The federal government will give employees the day off on Friday after President Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday. “Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran vote set to hand presidency to judge under U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to deliver the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.