Here's How Much Rick Paid For A Steer Roping Dummy On Pawn Stars

Given that Las Vegas is one of America's largest and most famous (or infamous) cities, it can be easy to forget how close it really is to the country. Nevada is a massive state, and a good portion of that arid land is dedicated to things other than the bustling metropolises of Reno and Las Vegas. Despite this fact, the only steers that "Pawn Stars" head honcho Rick Harrison expected to see when he took a business-related road trip down Route 66 were the movements of the steering wheel in front of him.