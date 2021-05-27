Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Panthers 4-0 to advance

By ERIK ERLENDSSON
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XIs3_0aCgAUIb00

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round.

Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first. Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-net goal with 1:42 left.

Rookie Spencer Knight, back in net for Florida after his strong playoff debut in Game 5, finished with 20 saves.

Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years, showing they know what it takes to win and advance in postseason, improving to 9-0 in the next game following a playoff loss dating back to last season.

“It was 60 minutes of just sure will and compete,’’ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “To win in this league, that’s what you need. When you make the playoffs, you need it from everybody. The players gave it. They get all the credit in the world. They stayed in the fight, they worked their tails off, they were rewarded for it.

"To close teams out, especially one as talented and well-coached as Florida was, you don’t want to risk going to Game 7. That’s a hell of a team over there, but the boys played like champions today.’’

The Panthers haven't won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,’’ said Florida forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who finished the series with 10 points. “I thought we had our chances in the series. Could’ve went either way. Early we were down 2-0, it could’ve went the other way. You want to win. You play hockey to win.’’

The Lightning grabbed the early lead when Tyler Johnson raced past Anton Stralman to negate an icing call, picked up the puck behind the net to feed a backhand pass in front. After the puck initially bounced, Maroon was able to get a whack at in the air to backhand it past Knight at 6:16 of the first period.

The Lightning had to kill off two power-play chances in the second period to protect the one-goal lead before Florida’s Sam Bennett took an undisciplined penalty at 12:53. Bennett, who took a costly penalty in Game 1 that led to the tying goal that resulted in a suspension for Game 2, put Lightning defenseman David Savard in a headlock and then ripped his helmet off. The roughing penalty led to Tampa Bay’s second power-play chance of the game and second goal.

In a familiar looking play, Nikita Kucherov fed the puck up high to Victor Hedman who one-touched a pass over to Stamkos at the left circle for a one-timer at 13:27 of the second period.

“We came in confident,’’ Stamkos said. “We know how to win in these situations. We fed off an amazing crowd, and we got the job done. It was almost just a clinical game in terms of executing the game plan. It was fun to be part of.’’

Point put it away at 14:36 of the third, dancing around MacKenzie Weegar down low and drawing Knight to the ice before tucking the puck around the goaltenders left pad, putting the final touches on a Lightning victory that stood out for all the ways a team with championship pedigree performing in all the small details that often lead to the final result.

“That’s what it takes to win,’’ Cooper said. “Because of the effort, and the energy, it’s draining what you go through, the war of attrition. And in the end, it’s the compete level that gets you there. And you can’t let it go because if you get out-willed in a game, you’re probably not going to win. Our boys would not let that happen tonight.’’

GOODROW GOOD TO GO

Tampa Bay forward Barclay Goodrow returned to the lineup for his first game of the playoffs. Goodrow, acquired at the trade deadline in 2020 and a key part of Tampa Bay’s third line last season en route to a Stanley Cup championship, suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury May 8 against Florida.

YANDLE SITS AGAIN

Florida defenseman Keith Yandle, who owns the second longest consecutive games played streak in NHL regular-season history at 922, sat out for the third time in the past four games. Yandle had also appeared in 57 consecutive playoff games before being a healthy scratch for Game 3. He has dressed for the three home games in the series.

HITTING THE MARK

Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman and RW Nikita Kucherov both finished the series with eight assists to tie the franchise playoff record for most assists in a postseason series. The mark was originally set by Kucherov against the New York Islanders in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

Kucherov also set a franchise record with 11 points in the series, beating his own mark of 10 set against New Jersey in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs.

Seven of Hedman’s assists came on the power play. Only two players have recorded more power-play assists in a single series since the stat was tracked starting in 1933-34: Paul Coffey with Detroit in 1993 and Mario Lemieux with Pittsburgh in 1992.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
David Savard
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Pittsburgh#Stanley Cup#The Florida Panthers#Tampa Bay#Dallas Stars#Tampa Bay D#Associated Press#Ap#Postseason#Tampa#Streak#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNebraskaTV

NHL Playoffs W2W4: Sunday's games were triple plays of incredible

(Bally Sports) – As someone who likes to dabble in the art of exaggeration and hyperbole a bit, I want to make it clear that the following statement is 100% serious and genuine: Sunday was the most fun and enjoyable day of playoff hockey that I can remember in a long, long time.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lightning’s Kucherov, Point spoil return of playoff hockey to South Florida for Panthers

It is indeed a different game when Nikita Kucherov is in the lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning — and a different animal going against the defending champs in the postseason. Kucherov’s three points — two goals and one assist — in his 2021 debut and Brayden Point’s two third-period goals against the Florida Panthers spoiled the first Stanley Cup playoff game in South Florida in five years, ...
Tampa, FLthescrumsports.com

Lightning Make Comeback Statement in Game 1 Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their vast playoff experience in their intense Game 1 win against the Florida Panthers. I’m sure there were doubts that the Lightning were going to be ready to defend their Cup. As a result of this comeback 5-4 playoff road victory, those concerns should be eased.
NHLThe Ledger

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 2 on TV, live stream

The Sunshine State's NHL teams are ready for Round 2 in their backyard brawl. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers continue their first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18 at BB&T Center in Sunrise with the Lightning holding a 1-0 lead. The series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday.
NHLClick2Houston.com

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.-Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL suspends Panthers’ Sam Bennett for Game 2

The Florida Panthers will be without forward Sam Bennett for Game 2 of their First Round playoff series on Tuesday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon that Bennett will be suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman during Game 1 on Sunday night. The Lightning won the game 5-4 on a Brayden Point goal in the final minute of the third period.
NHLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lightning defeat Panthers in Game 1 of NHL Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. / AP — The return of several key players couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tampa Bay Lighting. In their pursuit to defend their Stanley Cup title, Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period to lead the Bolts to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Lightning strike first vs. Panthers in opening round of playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. — It didn’t take long for Nikita Kucherov to shake the rust off. Kucherov, playing in his first game in nearly eight months since hoisting the Stanley Cup last September in Edmonton, scored two power-play goals in the second period and assisted on another in the third in the Lightning’s first-round playoff opener against the Florida Panthers.
NHLNHL

NHL, 'Immigrantly' podcast partner to celebrate API Heritage Month

APNA hockey founders, Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winner featured. Editor's note: The NHL is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May by highlighting the history and growing impact of people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage at all levels of hockey. Today, a look at how the NHL is collaborating with the fast-growing "Immigrantly" podcast.
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Crosby, Penguins do 'good things' despite OT loss to Islanders in Game 1

Forward scores, creates multiple chances against New York, which has won five straight in playoffs against Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby is already faring better personally against the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season than he did two years ago, but he and the Pittsburgh Penguins were frustrated again in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 1 vs. Florida Panthers on Brayden Point's late goal

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers look for answers to Lightning power play, aim to rebound after tough Game 1 defeat (but without suspended player)

The process for the Florida Panthers of moving on from the 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series began immediately once players left the BB&T Center ice on Sunday night. “We did it already,” said Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov in his post-game web conference following the rollercoaster ride that was one of four playoff ...
NHLNHL

Campbell to start for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Canadiens

Goalie will play ahead of Andersen, who missed 24 of final 25 with knee injury. Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS). "Really,...
NHLNHL

Bruins look for more from top line against Capitals in Game 2

Forwards Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak held to one assist in series-opening loss. The Boston Bruins are looking for more out of their top line when they visit the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). The...