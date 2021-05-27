Severe Weather Statement issued for Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.